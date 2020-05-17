Shelling kills seven at displaced people’s shelter in Libyan capital

At least seven people were killed and nine others wounded in a shelling on the Libyan capital Tripoli, a health ministry spokesman said, amid fighting between Libyan rivals.

Amin al-Hashemi, a spokesman for the Health Ministry of the UN-backed government, said on Twitter that the shelling by eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar hit a shelter for displaced people in Fornaj district on Saturday evening.

All the casualties were civilians, he said.

Haftar’s forces have been trying to capture Tripoli from the Government of National Accord (GNA) since April last year.

Violence between Haftar’s forces and the GNA has been raging in recent weeks despite repeated international calls for a humanitarian truce in Libya to focus on the fight against the coronavirus.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi, becoming a battleground for rival proxy forces.