Shekerinska: With PPO law, judiciary is no longer in the hands of politics

Skopje, 30 June 2020 (MIA) – Today is the day when the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office finally enters into force. This law, alongside several others that were fully aligned with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, is a fresh chance for rule of law in the country, Radmila Shekerinska said on Tuesday.

“Being resolute to put forward and insist on the adoption in Parliament of the law, we have demonstrated that finally we’re setting the judiciary free from the chains of the political parties,” Shekerinska, who is the first candidate on the “We Can” coalition’s list in the fifth electoral district, stated in Vevchani.

Now, she stressed, it’s the prosecutors’ and the judges’ turn to show that justice could function for all.

“Many things have changed in this country, but some things, like VMRO-DPMNE, have remained the same unfortunately. VMRO-DPMNE keeps blocking all positive processes for its own country,” the SDSM Vice President said accusing the opposition party of hindering the fight against crime and corruption.

Shekerinska was in Vevchani today as part of her election campaign activities.