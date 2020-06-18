Shekerinska takes part in NATO Defence Ministers meeting

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is taking part Thursday in the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers that is held via secure video conference due to global pandemic.

After the two-day meeting, Shekerinska will at 16:30 address media in front of the Defence Ministry building.

NATO Defence Ministers held Wednesday an online meeting focused on NATO’s deterrence and defence.

Addressing Russia’s extensive and growing arsenal of nuclear-capable missiles, Allies agreed on a balanced package of political and military elements, which includes strengthening integrated air and missile defence and advanced conventional capabilities. They also decided on additional steps to keep the NATO nuclear deterrent safe, secure and effective.

“We will maintain our deterrence and defence but we will not mirror Russia. We have no intention to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the meeting of NATO Defence Ministers on Wednesday.