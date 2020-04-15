Shekerinska takes part at video-conference of NATO defense ministers on COVID-19

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska took part Wednesday at a video-conference of NATO defense ministers dedicated to the fight against COVID-19.

Meeting participants presented the countries’ viewpoints regarding the coronavirus spread and measures to assist civilian authorities in mitigating the effects of the spread, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the defense ministers congratulated North Macedonia on its Alliance membership and welcomed Shekerinska on her first meeting as a full-fledged member.

Minister Shekerinska thanked the ministers for their support and emphasized North Macedonia’s readiness to cooperate with allies in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are thankful to our friends from the United States, Turkey, Czech Republic, Norway, Hungary, Slovenia, United Kingdom, The Netherlands and Bulgaria for sending aid during this unprecedented crisis. The support means a lot to us, because it comes at a time when all countries are affected, putting at the test national health systems across the globe,” said Shekerinska.

She told the Secretary General and the defense ministers that North Macedonia knows well what it means to offer help when in need, expressing the country’s readiness to support KFOR for urgent medical requirements.

Shekerinska also extended condolences over the pandemic casualties, voicing belief that NATO would contribute to a faster and more efficient management of the health crisis through the wide range of its activities.

Speaking after the meeting, Secretary General Stoltenberg said, “The crisis has shown that our nations are resilient and united. Our militaries are already playing a key role in support of national civilian effort. And using NATO mechanisms, Allies have been helping each other to save lives.”

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Tod Wolters, is coordinating military support to deal with the virus. This includes matching requests for support with offers from Allies and partners, and coordinating NATO’s unique strategic airlift capability, which is delivering hundreds of tons of urgently needed equipment to where it is needed quickly and efficiently.