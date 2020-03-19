Shekerinska: Scenarios planned for more intensive army presence

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Until yesterday, the army’s only additional engagement was in the crisis regions of Debar and Centar Zhupa, but after the President declared a nationwide state of emergency, the army will also assist other institutions, primarily the police, and we are planning scenarios for more intensive presence, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Thursday.

Shekerinska told Slobodna TV there are already plans in place to assist the police in carrying out its regular controls.

According to her, many citizens who returned to the country have signed self-isolation statements, but go out as soon as they come home, which is a big risk because most of them arrive from high-risk countries such as Italy, Germany or Switzerland.

“This is irresponsible and unlawful behavior. We will put in place more rigorous measures if citizens do not observe the restrictions,” noted Shekerinska.

She added that the Government is also preparing for a scenario involving a larger number of cases.

“We must be prepared for a scenario where more people are infected, more people need hospital treatment and more people need respirators. We are working on enhancing all resources,” said Shekerinska.