Shekerinska: North Macedonia mission to open offices at NATO HQ in March

We took part in NATO meetings as a member of the Alliance that has proven that swift progress is possible, that plans and promises made can be kept, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska stated while standing in front of the new offices of North Macedonia's mission at NATO HQ.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 13 February 2020 17:58
