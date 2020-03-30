Shekerinska: North Macedonia always stands for universal values

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – Today, the citizens of North Macedonia join over a billion people who stand together for world peace and prosperity, and there are no words to express our feeling of accomplishment and joy, says Defense Minister Radmila Shakerinska in her address, read during the ceremony of raising North Macedonia’s flag at the Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia (United States) on Monday.

“This historic achievement is a result of tough decisions and long years of dedication and reforms, which would have been impossible without the unprecedented support of the citizens of our country. Thank you to all who supported North Macedonia during this process and did not let us lose faith in the outcome,” says Shekerinska.

According to her, the fight of this generation was to put the country on the map of democratic and forward-looking countries, whereas the NATO membership efforts that began 27 years ago have united all citizens.

Shekerinska underlines that North Macedonia will always stand for the universal values.