Shekerinska: New systematization will fit Army’s real needs

Mavrovo, 6 September 2020 (MIA) – The new systematization of the Army will fit the institution’s real needs, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska told reporters on Sunday during a group hike at Mavrovo national park, organized by the Defence Ministry in honor of Independence Day – September 8.

“Transformation of the Army is just one of the reforms set to be implemented by the Defence Ministry. We acquired by joining NATO certain criteria that will guide the reform process. Some changes will have to be made to fit domestic needs. However, most future activities will focus on NATO,” Shekerinska said.

She noted that the number of posts in the Army will decrease, but no soldiers will be laid off.

“All Army staff is essential. We’re in the process of redeploying soldiers and officers. Some have been posted at the SEEBRIG HQ, but more will join them soon. Since joining NATO, we expect more from Army members,” the Minister stressed.