Shekerinska: NATO membership moved country forward and made us proud

Skopje, 18 August 2020 (MIA) – We have come a long way from where we started three years ago. We became the 30th member of the Alliance and part of the world’s most powerful military-political alliance. We were surrounded by allies who share our values. Our flag was proudly raised in front of NATO headquarters in Brussels, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Tuesday addressing Army Day event.

By raising our flag in Brussels, for the first time in the history of our homeland, we managed to notice a success, which, as she said, moved our country forward and opened up its prospects.

“From celebrations where the NATO flag was an example and a symbol of our wishes, today we celebrate Army Day with the NATO flag as being part and symbol of our belonging and success,” Shekerinska said.

She noted that NATO membership puts us in front of a new responsibility, not only in the country but also in the world, i.e. the responsibility to be where we need to be, side by side with our allies.

“We should meet NATO’s goals for peace, democracy and cooperation. To help the weaker, to learn from the stronger and more developed,” Shekerinska added.

Shekerinska also referred to the reform processes in the defence and the Army. The first step, as she said, was the increased budget, already twice, the second step was the Strategic Defence Review, the third step included increased salaries in the Army.

The fourth step was the new personal equipment, the fifth is new engineering machines, the next step, Shekerinska added, was the agreement signed with the United States for the purchase of new armored vehicles, and finally the renovation of the barracks.

“The eighth step was the adoption of a new law on defence and law on service in the Army. The ninth step was the formation of a light infantry combat group that we declared as a unit for NATO and by taking those steps we managed to achieve our goal, NATO membership,” she underlined.

COVID-19 crisis, according to Shekerinska, showed the closeness between our soldiers, the Army and the citizens. She said that NATO members were the first to offer assistance during the pandemic.

The minister noted that army troops participated in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in various ways.

“Army troops guarded state borders, police checkpoints and important buildings. Army members also distributed food packages to vulnerable categories and provided assistance to local authorities, police forces and healthcare workers,” Shekerinska said.