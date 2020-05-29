Shekerinska: NATO membership improves North Macedonia’s chances for stability, economic growth

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Friday’s sight on the sky over North Macedonia proved that the “We are NATO” slogan has become reality, as North Macedonia has finally become NATO’s 30 member after working towards this goal for 30 years. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic, we didn’t have the chance to properly celebrate membership, but today’s event, coordinated by the Army of North Macedonia, NATO command centers and the U.S. Air Force showed that it brings not just political, but also military and defence integration, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said on the occasion of Friday’s flyover of of U.S. army aircraft over North Macedonia saluting the country’s NATO membership.

She thanked the U.S. for the gesture of welcome to the Alliance and congratulated everyone involved in the process, which, as she underlined, lasted only a few minutes, but required a lot of preparation and hard work.

“North Macedonia proved that it has earned its NATO membership, by implementing reforms, making right decisions, as well as through the tireless efforts of Army members and state institutions,” Shekerinska said.

She added that North Macedonia’s investment in implementing reforms and obtaining NATO membership has paid off in managing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Army was ready to act, as a result of numerous exercises staged at home and within NATO,” the Minister said, adding that North Macedonia used all mechanisms and instruments during the coronacrisis that come with membership to the Alliance.

NATO, she underlined, has provided the country swift support in the form of medical aid.

“As a result of North Macedonia’s NATO membership, the phrase ‘We are NATO’ is no longer just a slogan, but a reality, which has improved the country’s stability, as well as its chances for economic growth,” Shekerinska said.

Colonel Valentin Ivanovski, who is in charge of the air force sector within North Macedonia’s Defence Ministry, underlined the complexity of Friday’s flyover as an air force operation which involved the participation of two U.S. and four Greek army aircraft.

The aircraft, Ivanovski added, took off from South Dakota and entered after a long flight Bulgarian airspace where they were joined by four Greek army aircraft and flew over the territory of North Macedonia, alongside the river Vardar, coming from the direction of the Skopje International Airport.

“This event shows that the Army of North Macedonia has managed to successfully integrate into a complex system, where constant communication and coordination is required. We’ll continue to train our forces and go through the integration process,” Ivanovski said.