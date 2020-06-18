Shekerinska: NATO adopts operational plan for coordinated action in pandemic fight

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – Today’s meeting of NATO defense ministers resulted in the adoption of an operational plan for coordinated action in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska after the end of the meeting on Thursday.

The new plan will make the reaction of the Alliance and its members even faster and more efficient, enabling critical assistance to reach those who need it the most.

“All 30 Allies are faced with the same problem, a pandemic of global proportions, and that is why the best and most efficient way is to have a coordinated position, a coordinated response, to be swift in our reaction,” Shekerinska told the press conference.

She said the meeting also produced other decisions, such as the establishment of a new fund that would cover the urgent needs of members, and a fund used for procurement of medical supplies and services, but also transport of equipment to patients and health workers.

Allies also agreed to establish a stockpile of medical equipment and supplies, including funds from Allies, donations and equipment procured through the fund and used for the needs of all Alliance members.

“If anyone had dilemmas, this is what NATO membership means – taking part in the decision-making and the fact that we are not alone,” said Minister Shekerinska.

Asked if North Macedonia has already asked for NATO’s assistance, she said such aid was provided through the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC), NATO’s principal civil emergency response mechanism.

“Most of the assistance we received from individual Alliance members was managed through this mechanism. We also received support through a specific disaster management software, but also transport and providing protective and medical equipment. We will also receive further assistance in funding from Norway in the coming weeks, which will be used for the procurement of additional medical equipment, but a portion will also be delivered through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency,” noted Shekerinska.

About a dozen NATO members have sent assistance through this mechanism, and North Macedonia was also offered the so-called strategic airlift for transportation of part of the equipment.

“In addition, we can use the health assistance offered by several members,” added Shekerinska.