Shekerinska: March 27, 2020 secured its place in history books

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – Congratulations. Today we came under the umbrella of collective security that is protecting billion people around the globe, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska stated as North Macedonia on Friday formally became the 30th member of NATO after depositing the instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the U.S. State Department.

“We’ve waited for this day for almost 30 years. We waited, we hoped and we made sacrifices. At times, we thought this objective would remain elusive. However, we showed that once you want something, even the impossible is possible,” stressed Shekerinska.

According to her, the army has restored its dignity and the country has demonstrated a dedicated care to its soldiers who are now part of a NATO army.

“It is the army that now is returning the service to both the state and its citizens being in the front-line against the danger threatening the whole world – the coronavirus. It is an army that will always stand in front of the citizens for their protection,” the Defense Minister said.

She congratulated the troops on partaking in ‘this historic moment’. Shekerinska also thanked former servicemen and all those whose personal sacrifice and work had made the success possible.

“We weren’t gifted with the NATO membership, we worked hard for it and we earned it after many difficult reforms and after producing tangible results,” Minister Shekerinska said.