Shekerinska: Many outstanding issues amid state of emergency without Parliament

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – Many issues remain open in the midst of state of emergency without Parliament. The government has demonstrated it doesn’t want to function without democratic checks and balances, Radmila Shekerinska said.

The Defense Minister on Tuesday said the government ‘wants as soon as possible to return to a democratic normalcy if our lives are going to be changed for a while.’

“I expect today’s leaders’ meeting to open and to solve the outstanding issues. We, the country, cannot afford to waste any time,” Minister Shekerinska told reporters when asked about her expectations from the meeting of the party leaders, hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski.

I believe, she said, the fact that we’ve been handling the crisis in an effective and rational way has increased public confidence in their state and in our institutions, primarily in the much-criticized healthcare system.

“We saw we have professionals, we can rely on them. Now, the citizens expect the same professionalism and efficiency from their political leaders, they want to see that the systems are functioning,” Shekerinska stated after visiting the Boro Menkov barracks in Kumanovo.