Shekerinska: Kichevo-Ohrid motorway to be completed by end of 2021

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The Kichevo-Ohrid motorway will be put into use by the end of 2021, including nine interchanges that were not part of the project drafted by the former authorities, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska during Tuesday’s inspection of construction works.

Shekerinska said the former government left the project without documents, estimations and plan, but the current authorities have overcome these problems.

The Kichevo-Ohrid motorway was left without documents, estimations and plan, but we heard in the ‘bombs’ that the VMRO-DPMNE-led authorities agreed on a commission worth EUR 15-18 million. They took the commission but did not leave any project documents. This motorway is an example how difficult it is to pull something out of the mud,” said Shekerinska.

According to her, most of the tunnels are completed, but also the points that had not been properly planned.

“We expect this motorway to be completed by the end of 2021. We build according to plans not commissions. VMRO-DPMNE should call Gruevski and ask him to give the millions of euros back to the country,” added Shekerinska.