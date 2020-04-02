Shekerinska-Karakachanov: Bulgaria to provide support in coronavirus efforts

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska spoke over the phone Thursday with Bulgarian counterpart Krasimir Karakachanov, who announced direct support in the coronavirus efforts.

Minister Karakachanov said Bulgaria would provide direct assistance in the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as the option of using their emergency capacities, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Karakachanov also congratulated Shekerinska on North Macedonia’s NATO membership.