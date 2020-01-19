0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Shekerinska expects Spain to kick off ratification process of NATO Accession Protocol next week

We expect the formal ratification process of the North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol to formally kick off in Spain next week, as the Spain’s government is formed, doors have been opened for this process to begin and we hope to be completed in a few weeks, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said on Sunday.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 19 January 2020 15:01

