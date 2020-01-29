0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Shekerinska expects 2/3 majority for defense law

I expect lawmakers to make decisions investing in the country's future. All MPs entered the Parliament with the pledge and commitment to bring the country closer to NATO and EU, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 29 January 2020 10:56
Back to top button
Close
Close