Shekerinska: Election to be held as soon as possible to ensure state, institutions function in full capacity

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – Election should be held as soon as possible to make sure the state and institutions function in full capacity, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Thursday.

“I think the election should be organized as soon as possible because we need the state and institutions to function in full capacity in order to help citizens and businesses surve and for that we need a functional Parliament,” the Minister told reporters during her visit to the Kichevo barracks.

Every political party that wishes the country to function as a democracy, she added, will get behind this reasoning.

“We’re not doing this for our benefit. As ministers, we should all want to extend our terms and the opposition should be the one urging for speedy election. I have a feeling, however, that the opposition believes its chances to win the election are slim and that that would change if the process is postponed. The election should ensure the country functions like clockwork, not in partial capacity,” Shekerinska said.

She underlined the government’s position that the country can’t keep relying on partially-functioning institutions.

“Our institutions today, amid a global epidemic and economic crisis, function only partially. Parliament is out of order. This arrangement is feasible for a few months, but no longer than that. No democratic government wants to function without checks and balances. If Parliament isn’t functional, there’s no one to control the executive branch,” the Defence Minister added.