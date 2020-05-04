Shekerinska: Country’s priority to ensure functionality of institutions, prepare for second wave of epidemic

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) – The country’s top priority is to ensure functionality of institutions and prepare for the second wave of the epidemic. Elections should be held as soon as proper conditions are in place, said Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Monday.

“We will make the decision through discussions. We would not like to see the country enter the second half of the year without a Parliament and functional institutions. That is why we believe that elections are a necessity,” Minister Shekerinska told reporters after laying flowers at the Goce Delchev monument on the 117th anniversary from his death.

She said the entire world is dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, preparing for the second stage of the epidemic that is expected later in the year.

“We should do the same. There is currently a state of emergency in force and a dissolved Parliament. The country’s top priority is to ensure functional institutions and prepare for the second wave of the epidemic. We believe that elections should take place once proper conditions are in place, i.e. when the epidemic gives us that opportunity,” stressed Shekerinska.

She referred to the opposition’s contradictory positions on the state of emergency.

“First their leader claimed that he could not understand the second state of emergency and soon after his vice-president said it is necessary to extend the state of emergency. It is clear they are not concerned about the epidemic, the citizens, the state, but the only goal is to avoid the threat called elections. They are aware that the people not only remember their policies from the past, but also their efforts to use politics during the time of epidemic instead of helping the country to cope with this evil,” underlined Shekerinska.