Shekerinska: Congratulations on joining the most powerful alliance

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – We’ve become the 30th member of NATO after a 30-year wait. We’d reached decisions we believed were right and in the interest of the current generation and all the others to come, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Wednesday.

“We reached the end of a long journey of many generations of politicians and citizens,” she said speaking at a news conference at the government after the process of ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol was completed.

No other political idea in our independent country survived this long like the idea of our membership in NATO, according to the Minister.

“Let us congratulate ourselves on joining the largest and most powerful military and political alliance. Congratulations for the patience, willingness and perseverance,” Shekerinska said.

She also congratulated the members of North Macedonia’s army and NATO.

“Congratulations to you, the Army, which paved the way to NATO membership by being part of joint operations and joint risks. Also, congratulations NATO for getting a 30th member that has proven that the recipe of success, security and economic progress always works. In the midst of these difficult and important projects, including the project of us joining NATO and the EU, and amid the political moment we are in, the serious crisis gripping the world – it is in hardships that we realize whom we can rely on, where can we go to for wisdom, solution and decision,” stressed Shekerinska.

This success, the Minister noted, has given us optimism, strength, perseverance and a real political will to deal with the new challenges.

“Since we’d succeeded in the political battle, I’m confident the country will make it through this joint national effort,” Shekerinska said.