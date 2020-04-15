Shekerinska attends meeting of NATO Defence Ministers

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska is to attend Wednesday an extraordinary meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, which will be held via secure video conference.

The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and will be focused on the Alliance’s response to COVID-19.

This is the first ministerial meeting of the Alliance’s Defence Ministers, at which Shekerinska participates as a representative of a full-fledged NATO member.

Shekerinska will discuss about the situation with coronavirus in the country and the measures taken by the government to tackle its spread. She will also thank NATO member states such as the United States, Turkey, Norway, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Bulgaria for their assistance and offer closer cooperation with KFOR in containing the spread of the new coronavirus.

At this meeting, Defence Ministers will discuss how NATO is maintaining deterrence and defence, and missions and operations around the world during the pandemic. Disinformation around COVID-19 is a big challenge. Ministers will discuss what more Allies can do to counter false and harmful narratives with the truth.