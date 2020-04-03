Shekerinska: Army mobile controls secure state border

Kumanovo, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska paid a visit to the Kumanovo-based army barracks and border crossing Belanovce on Friday, expressing support and gratitude to the army members for controlling the state border and supporting police officers at border crossings.

Minister Shekerinska said the army’s engagement gave the police an opportunity to concentrate more on security during the state of emergency in the country.

“Yesterday’s meeting of NATO foreign ministers showed that all Alliance armies are already operating in such circumstances and we have already started to use NATO’s instrument in support of civilian crises. The Alliance membership has given us an opportunity to ensure more instruments for protection of the people’s health and their security,” said Shekerinska.

She said the border crossing between North Macedonia and Kosovo, built with EU support, provides the best conditions for the police and the army to do their job.

“Army mobile controls are operating across this region and secure every inch of our territory. They prevent other crises, such as the one involving the migrants, from happening during this state of emergency,” noted Shekerinska.