Shekerinska: Army engagement to change as measures adapt

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – The Army’s engagement will change as the measures change and adapt, said Defense Minister Radmila Shakerinska during an COVID-19 online video session on Saturday.

Minister Shekerinska said army members have been deployed in Skopje, Tetovo, Gostivar, Debar, Ohrid, Strumica, Kumanovo, Bitola and Prilep over the past week, to support the police and local authorities in the COVID-19 response.

She said the same model was used in all countries – using the force in reserve – as witnessed at the meeting of NATO defense ministers a few days ago.

“Our army units have also provided support in the disinfection aspect, because there is a special unit trained for protection from biological and chemical hazards, while engineering units were used to clear the area around the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and set up the field hospital,” said Shekerinska.

She added that the army’s takeover of the borders, protection of critical infrastructure and securing the quarantines has freed police officers who can be used in the daily enforcement of the measures, on the streets or the markets, for the purpose of saving people’s lives.