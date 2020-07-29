Shekerinska and Dimitrov take part in Symi International Symposium

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov take part Wednesday in the 22nd Symi International Symposium, held this year in Athens and Lagonissi under the auspices of the Greek Chairmanship with the Council of Europe.

Cooperation and solidarity in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath is the focal point of the international symposium, the government’s PR sector said in a press release.

“It is aimed at sharing views on approach and strategies representing national and global interests in the sphere of health protection, exit strategies, regional cooperation and post-COVID socio-economic challenges, human rights and how it is affecting vulnerable groups, the development of green economies, impact on the economy among other relevant topics,” said the press release.

Shekerinska took part in a panel titled “The world post COVID-19” with discussions focused on political and security challenges the world is facing. Other speakers included NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and politicians and experts from the United States, Sweden, Turkey and France.

“The pandemic showed us that the concept of security must be redefined and expanded. It requires changes in our national strategies as well as changes in NATO planning, which has been backed in recent ministerial meetings. At the same time, the pandemic reminded the world about the importance of investing in public healthcare and cooperation in science,” Minister Shekerinska stated.

Speaking at a panel on COVID-19 and regional cooperation, Foreign Minister Dimitrov underscored the significance of regional cooperation, most notably in the midst of a pandemic, and the need for taking adequate measures to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the health and the socio-economic life of the citizens in the Western Balkans and the EU. Attending the panel were also the former foreign ministers of Greece and Kosovo, George Papandreou and Albin Kurti respectively.

“This sense of cooperation, solidarity and togetherness, which has re-emerged slowly but surely during the pandemic-related crisis, it is imperative that we cherish it together as part of the accession process in meeting the objective for a wholly European Western Balkans ,” Dimitrov said among other things.

On the sidelines of the symposium, Minister Dimitrov held several meetings, including with Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis. They discussed several key issues from the agenda of Greece’s Council of Europe presidency.

The symposium brings together politicians, health scientists, academics, Nobel laureates and officials of international and European organizations.