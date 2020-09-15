Shahpaska-Woutsas: Austria strongly supports North Macedonia’s labor and social policies

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska and Austrian Ambassador Georg Woutsas highlighted Tuesday the long-standing bilateral friendly relations and Austria’s support to numerous projects in the field of labor and social policy.

Minister Shahpaska said working in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is an even greater challenge during a global pandemic.

The Government has produced sets of economic measures to save jobs and support the most vulnerable groups. We are currently drafting the fourth set of measures related to support for single parents, low-income pensioners and other categories that were not incorporated in the previous measures, said Shahpaska.

Ambassador Woutsas said it is of exceptional significance that both countries extend the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of labor and social policy, initially signed in 2014.

Shahpaska said the ministry’s priorities in the coming period focus on social reforms, decentralization of social services, de-institutionalization and the new law on labor relations, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy said in a press release.