Shahpaska, Sahakyan say UNDP to continue supporting social inclusion efforts

Skopje, 30 September 2020 (MIA) — Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska met Wednesday with UNDP Resident Representative Narine Sahakyan to talk about ongoing and planned projects, according to the official press release.

On behalf of the UNDP, Sahakyan expressed readiness to further the collaboration with the Ministry in its efforts to improve social inclusion.

The support would include training courses for unemployed people to be able to access the labor market as well as aid to local communities implementing projects to help seniors or people with disabilities.

Minister Shahpaska shared information on the fourth package of measures aimed at recovering the economy and helping citizens amid the coronavirus crisis.

“As a state and as a ministry,” Minister Shahpaska said, “we highly value the support the UNDP agency has given us over the years and especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the seven months since the coronavirus started,” she continued, “the interim government developed a set of economic measures to save as many jobs as possible, support companies affected by the crisis, and help citizens, especially those in the most vulnerable categories.”

Speaking of the guaranteed minimum welfare benefits program, Shahpaska said the ministry has simplified the requirements so that more people who need the financial help can be eligible. mr/