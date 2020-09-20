Shahpaska: New law on labor relations in 2021

Skopje, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska presented Sunday her priorities in the next four years, promising a new law on labor relations in 2021, a stable pension fund and rise of the minimum wage and pensions.

Minister Shahpaska also said new kindergartens would be built, while increasing the capacities of the existing ones, protection and support of the most vulnerable categories, social reform and decentralization of local social services, and reducing child poverty.

The law on labor relations will be adopted following a comprehensive discussion with all stakeholders, clearly defining seasonal work, union organization and work from home, which has been imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The current law on labor relations was passed in 2005 and has since been amended on 24 occasions, which means that time has come for a new law that reflects the modern times,” said Shahpaska.

Gender equality is also high on her agenda, whereas the anti-discrimination law is already in parliamentary procedure.