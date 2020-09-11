Shahpaska-Dudziak: MLSP and UN continue enhanced cooperation in social policy field

Skopje, 11 September 2020 (MIA) – Minister of Labor and Social Policy Jagoda Shahpaska and UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of North Macedonia, Rossana Dudziak discussed Friday the ongoing bilateral projects and future cooperation towards implementing even better social policies, enhancement of workers’ rights and protection of human rights.

“Today, we no longer have children up to 18 years of age in institutions. They are cared for in small group homes or foster families. Every citizen deserves decent living conditions. Fifty percent of the persons with special needs are already in the de-institutionalization process, for the purpose of their better integration in the community. This is in the focus of the cooperation of the Ministry with UNDP and UNICEF,” said Minister Shahpaska.

The coming period will focus on the new Law on Labor Relations, which should contribute to the enhancement of workers’ rights.

Shahpaska also thanked UNDP, UNFPA, UN Women for their assistance during the COVID-19 crisis in distributing hygiene and food sets for vulnerable groups, single mothers, domestic violence victims.

Interlocutors expressed their commitment to further strengthened cooperation with UN agencies in the fields of the ministry’s jurisdiction.