Shahpaska assumes post Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Jagoda Shahpaska assumed Monday the post Minister of Labour and Social Policy from outgoing deputy minister Gjonul Bajraktar.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 31 August 2020 13:44

“It is a great pleasure, but also a huge challenge for me to lead the sector for which I have advocated from the parliament, but also in the parliament’s Committee on Labour and Social Policy. Ministry’s priorities in the coming period include investing in people, in a better standard, in higher salaries and pensions, in social protection,” Shahpaska said.

Afterwards, Minister Shahpaska held a meeting with the ministry staff, saying her basic principles are professionalism, competence, motivation and experience, towards making the institution a service for the citizens.

She expected teamwork and full commitment from the ministry staff in implementation all projects envisaged in the government program for the next four-year term.

