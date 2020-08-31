Shahpaska assumes post Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – Jagoda Shahpaska assumed Monday the post Minister of Labour and Social Policy from outgoing deputy minister Gjonul Bajraktar.

“It is a great pleasure, but also a huge challenge for me to lead the sector for which I have advocated from the parliament, but also in the parliament’s Committee on Labour and Social Policy. Ministry’s priorities in the coming period include investing in people, in a better standard, in higher salaries and pensions, in social protection,” Shahpaska said.

Afterwards, Minister Shahpaska held a meeting with the ministry staff, saying her basic principles are professionalism, competence, motivation and experience, towards making the institution a service for the citizens.

She expected teamwork and full commitment from the ministry staff in implementation all projects envisaged in the government program for the next four-year term.