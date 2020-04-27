Severe COVID-19 cases may also be seen among younger people

Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Severe COVID-19 symptoms in patients require full respiratory support, i.e.patients are put on ventilators and have trouble breathing as tissues are deprived of adequate oxygen supply, Health Minister Venko Filipche told an online press conference Monday.

In response to MIA’s question, Filipche pointed out that severe symptoms in COVID-19 patients develop as oxygen is taken up by haemoglobin in the blood.

“These patients require immediate respiratory support. Not just in our country, but also in other countries in the world, patients may show severe symptoms, even without previous diseases,” he noted.

The Health Minister added this could also be the case in younger patients.