Several Skopje municipalities face quarantine if COVID-19 cases rise

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Five municipalities in Skopje could be placed under quarantine if the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the coming days.

Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference on Friday that there’s no such decision yet, but the situation will be closely monitored in the coming days and decisions will be reached accordingly beginning of next week.

The municipalities include Saraj, Chair, Butel, Aerodrom and Gazi Baba.

Filipche noted the quarantine measures would be restriction of movement within a specific part of the city and the country.

A decision on opening of the borders is to be reached at the beginning of next week. It will be made with regard to the countries that have announced to open their borders to North Macedonia.

“A significant part of the new coronavirus patients indicates that measures are not complied with. – Huge responsibility now falls on the citizens and the institutions that need to carry out controls and impose sanctions,” Filipche said.