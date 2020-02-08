Several people dead after gunman opens fire at Thai shopping mall

Police in Thailand said a shooter opened fire at a shopping mall on Saturday, killing several people.

Police spokesman Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen told dpa that at least three people are confirmed dead and that the shooter has not yet been apprehended.

The rampage took place at a major shopping mall around 260 kilometres north-east of Bangkok, in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Thai media reported that at least a dozen people were killed and that the attacker was a soldier.

The reports say the soldier killed his commanding officer in the attack, as well as other soldiers and citizens. Police officers were also shot dead by a machine gun as the shooter fled the scene in a military humvee, the reports say.

Thai news outlet Matichon published posts from social media users inside the mall who said they were hiding from continuous rounds of gunfire.