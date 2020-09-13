Several INTEGRA members switch party affiliation to join VMRO-DPMNE

Skopje, 13 September 2020 (MIA) – Several members of the INTEGRA party leadership on Sunday met with VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to announce that they are joining the largest opposition party.

At a press conference after the meeting, INTEGRA’s Voislav Zafirovski said the members leaving INTEGRA refused to declare themselves as part of the party accusing it of having inappropriate leadership.

He said they were switching to VMRO-DPMNE and called all right-wing parties to join them. “We are calling them to join us in making a bloc to realize the idea promoted ahead of the elections – to topple this government that has left Macedonia in ruins,” Zafirovski stressed.

Speaking at the news conference, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said he has called all political parties that are against the ‘mafia-style behavior’ of the government to unite.

“For the INTEGRA leader, we have proof that the party has been funded by other political parties, which is being confirmed by the people joining VMRO-DPMNE today. It was done to harm the opposition, which on the long run is detrimental for the citizens,” he said.