Several doctors from Shtip in home isolation

Shtip, 9 March 2020 (MIA) – Several specialist physicians from the Shtip dermatology clinic are currently in home isolation after being in contact with the University Clinic for Dermatology director who is North Macedonia’s fourth confirmed coronavirus case.

The specialist physicians are talking to a team of epidemiologists trying to establish how many people they had contact with, according to MIA’s Shtip correspondent.

Earlier today, Health Minister Venko Filipche expressed disappointment that the University Clinic for Dermatology director, who got infected in Italy, hadn’t observed the recommendations for compulsory self-isolation after traveling to coronavirus-affected countries. mr/