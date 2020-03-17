Several defense lawyers in self-isolation, Parliament storming trial to resume next week

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Several lawyers representing the defendants in the trial against the organizers of the April 27, 2017 Parliament storming have sent a letter to the Skopje Criminal Court saying they have been abroad and have put themselves in self-isolation, as a preventative measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s hearing was rescheduled to take place on March 25.

The defendants include former Parliament speaker Tajko Veljanoski, ex-ministers Spiro Ristovski and Mile Janakievski, and former head of the secret police, Vladimir Atanasovski.

In opening statements at the previous hearing, the defendants said the trial was ‘a political prosecution’ organized by the executive government.’ They pleaded not guilty.