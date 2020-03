Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – The results of all seven people who were tested for the coronavirus on Sunday are negative, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

The seven people come from Kumanovo, Tetotvo, Kichevo, Ohrid, Debar, and Kochani.

“The patient from Kochani tested negative for the virus once, but the test was repeated because he exhibits typical coronavirus symptoms,” the press release read.