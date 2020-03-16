Seven new COVID-19 cases in Croatia – 56 in total

Zagreb, 16 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — There are seven more cases of coronavirus in Croatia, bringing the total to 56, Health Minister Vili Beros said Monday at the daily news conference of the national civil protection authority.

One newly infected person is in Rijeka, one in Karlovac, and five are in Zagreb, including a doctor at the Zagreb University Hospital Center who returned from abroad and who is hospitalized at Fran Mihaljevic Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

Croatia’s Health Minister said three previously infected persons were now healthy.

To date, in Croatia, 835 coronavirus tests have been done.

This number includes 15 people whose results are pending, and 8,464 people are under supervision, he highlighted.

“We are entering stage three of the fight against coronavirus. It includes the mobilization of the health system,” Beros continued, pointing out that Croatia’s civil protection authority is adopting measures based on scientific input.

“In the media sphere, there are now other initiatives and hasty measures, which we understand, and we are acknowledging all suggestions and proposals.

“However, from a national aspect, we are doing and recommending, based on professional and scientific proposals, everything that’s in line with scientific evaluations [only] and with what’s being done in the world,” Beros added.

Croatian Institute of Public Health head Krunoslav Capak said about 9,000 people were in self-isolation.

It’s important to keep a balance between a good epidemiological situation and the severity and scope of the measures, he said.

“It wouldn’t be good if we closed everything. Life would stop, and things couldn’t work.

“We, epidemiologists, must propose measures on a daily basis to the [national civil protection] authority and the government, which we think have priority.”