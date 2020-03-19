Seven new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia, tally rises to 42

Skopje, 18 March 2020 (MIA) – Of the 38 people tested Wednesday afternoon, seven tested positive, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook.

Of those, he adds, three are from Debar and four from Skopje.

“As part of the early screening for coronavirus disease that was launched in several municipalities, 30 wider indication tests and an additional 8 through the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje were taken. Of the 38 people tested, seven tested positive for coronavirus – three from Debar and four from Skopje,” Filipche posted.

He noted that 11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

“The total number of coronavirus patients in the country, until 9 pm, is now 42. All patients are stable. Two of the patients show mild pneumonia symptoms,” the post reads.

Filipche noted that 22 more tests are underway as part of the screening. Results will be announced on Thursday.