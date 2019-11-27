Seven militants sentenced to death for Bangladesh cafe attack

Dhaka, 27 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Seven Islamist militants were sentenced to death for their roles in an attack in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka more than three years ago, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack on a cafe in 2016 killed 20 civilians, both foreign and Bangladeshi.

A special tribunal dealing with anti-terrorism cases handed down the punishment for carrying out a terrorist attack using firearms, murder and financing terrorism, prosecutor Abdullah Abu said.

Allegations against one of the defendants could not be proven and he was acquitted, Abu said.

Nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one US and two Bangladeshi nationals were killed when radical Islamists attacked Holey Artisan Bakery, frequented by foreigners alongside local residents in Dhaka’s Gulshan diplomatic enclave, on July 1, 2016.

Two police officers were also killed before military commandos stormed the restaurant, putting an end to an 11-hour siege. The army killed five militants and one associate in its operation to free hostages.

The militants wanted to draw attention to Islamic State through the attack and show the world the group is strong in Bangladesh, Abu said, according to the court’s observation.

“It was a well-orchestrated plan to taint Bangladesh’s image in the world,” he said.

Investigators said a total of 21 people were involved in carrying out the attacks, which took five months to plan, specifically targeting foreigners in order to damage Bangladesh’s international image.

However, charges were only pressed against eight suspects, as thirteen suspected militants were killed during an anti-militant raid launched across Bangladesh in response to the attack.

Golam Sarwar Khan Zaki, another prosecution lawyer, said all the eight defendants were in the court when the verdict was pronounced amid tight security. Relatives of the some of the victims were also present in the court, he added.

Television footage showed the defendants were smiling when they were taken to the courtroom.

One of the convicted men, who wore a cap on his head that Islamic State militants usually wear, gave a V-sign gesture, likely a V for victory, as the militants were taken to the prison van after the verdict was pronounced.

Law Minister Anisul Huq called the man’s wearing of the black cap bearing an IS logo “astonishing” and ordered an investigation to identify who had supplied it to him, given the men were held under tight security.

“We will definitely find the persons responsible,” he told reporters at his office in Dhaka.

Delwar Hossain, a defence lawyer, said he will challenge the verdict in a higher court as he believes that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations against the men, and that his clients had been denied justice.

The militants belonged to a faction of banned Islamist group Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), and they fired gunshots and chanted “Allahu akbar” – Arabic for “God is greatest” – during the assault, according to the investigation report presented before the court.

The Islamic State extremist group had claimed responsibility for the attack. But the Bangladeshi police said the home-grown JMB was behind it.

Bangladesh launched a nationwide crackdown against Islamist militants in response to the cafe attack killing more than 100 suspects in the last three years.