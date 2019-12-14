Seven killed and 32 injured in two major road accidents in S Korea

At least seven people have been killed and another 32 injured in two major traffic pile-ups in South Korea, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Saturday, citing officials.

The first crash occurred early Saturday when some 10 vehicles, including cargo trucks, collided on a highway en route to Yeongcheon in North Gyeongsang province, some 300 kilometres south of Seoul.

Some 20 other vehicles following behind also crashed, according to the Yonhap report. Six people were killed and 14 injured in that pile-up.

The other collision happened around the same time on the opposite side of the same highway involving about 20 vehicles, the authorities said. One person was killed and 18 were injured, according to the report.