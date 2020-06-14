Seven health workers from Kochani to assist at Skopje’s Infectious Diseases Clinic

Kochani, 14 June 2020 (MIA) – Seven health workers, nurses and technicians, from Kochani’s General Hospital will be sent Monday to assist at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This is a temporary response at the request of the Ministry of Health due to shortage of medical personnel at the Clinic. The healthworkers from Kochani will assist in the treatment of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Skopje.

“We’re acting in line with predetermined instructions of the Ministry of Health, and this outflow of staff will not affect normal functioning of our hospital. We have enough medical staff at the hospital, so we have positively responded to the request of the relevant Ministry,” said Aleksandar Serafimov, director of Kochani’s General Hospital.

The health workers from Kochani’s General Hospital will be assisting at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases in the next two weeks. They will be joined by health workers from Veles, Kavadarci and Kichevo.