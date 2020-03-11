0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Seven coronavirus patients in stable condition, 12 tested: Health Minister

There are seven coronavirus patients at the clinic for infectious diseases. They are all in stable condition and having mild symptoms. The test of the first patient came back negative and she will be released for home treatment in the coming days. Twelve other people are currently tested for the virus, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 11 March 2020 13:54
