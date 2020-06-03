Seven clothing factories shut down after coronavirus outbreak in Shtip

Shtip, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Yet another clothing factory in Shtip has been closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. So far, a total of seven clothing manufacturing factories have been closed after a coronavirus outbreak amongst the workers.

All 250 workers of the factory that was most recently shut down will be tested.

“All workers from the six clothing factories must stay at home in self-isolation to primarily protect their health and the health of others,” Shtip Mayor Blagoj Bochvarski said Wednesday after a session of the municipal crisis management HQ, which was also attended by Deputy PM Bujar Osmani.

Osmani said that companies and institutions should appoint so called COVID-19 coordinators.

They will be tasked with monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 measures and guidelines, according to him.

“Obviously, we are witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Since this disease is going to be here, it would be most appropriate for all companies and state institutions to appoint COVID-19 coordinators to make sure protocols are observed in a bid to protect the health of the workers,” he stated.

More than 300 people in Shtip are self-isolating. A total of 16 patients are treated at the Shtip hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus.