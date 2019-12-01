Set heating standards, Clean Air Task Force expert says

Skopje, 1 December 2019 (MIA) – You have no standards for wood-burning or any other stoves; and setting standards is a first step to reducing air pollution, Clean Air Task Force’s Senior Climate Policy Advisor Jonathan Banks told us when asked for practical advice on how to tackle our country’s toxic air problem.

We met with Banks, an expert on air pollution, during an informal meeting organized by the Eko-svest [Eco-Awareness] NGO.

Unfortunately, few other media outlets showed up.

Banks, who recently arrived in Skopje, rushed to speak to us reporters even though he had just had a meeting with Jani Makraduli, Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning.

Previously, he told us, he’d also met with representatives of civil society.

“It’s crucial that the country have a vision, know where it’s going, know what it wants,” Banks said.

This will determine, he said, both the quick, short-term steps and the complex, long-term ones.

“One simple step,” Banks said, “which doesn’t require much time and money, is to set standards when installing solid fuel burners in your homes, which you don’t have at the moment.

“You build buildings, you put up central heating pipes, but they remain unconnected,” Banks stressed.

As a long-term answer to all kinds of pollution, Banks pointed to education. Teaching children from an early age is key, he said.

“When children learn to recycle when young, they’re going to be thinking that way as adults, too,” Banks explained. “They may even reprimand their parents if they act inappropriately in that sense.”

As to what to teach, he said: “People worldwide have developed numerous environmental lesson plans, so there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. It’s enough that you reproduce those experiences.”

The US clean air expert noted that air pollution is a very serious issue, especially because it’s linked to global warming, climate change, and economic development.

“I don’t know if any of you journalists ever researched pollution from that aspect. Have you ever noticed some companies don’t open offices or even send staff to polluted countries?”

He also pointed out that one of the better approaches for reporters to cover the topic would be through creating personal stories about the people who live right next to the source of pollution and feel the consequences.

During our conversation, he also said that citizen activists and government agencies need to unite to fight this problem.

He had noticed that activists had different approaches to their work.

On one end, he said, were civil initiatives aiming to “eliminate” certain industries, and on the other end were civil organizations that didn’t oppose industries but insisted they fully implement and respect environmental standards.

Activists need to unite around a common goal, he said.

Speaking about the US, he said that people there, too, were not equally aware of the health risks posed by air pollution.

One option that brings results, he said, is to work with priests, due to their influence on people.

Another option, he said, activists—and all citizens, for that matter—have in the US is to take legal steps if they’re unhappy with their governmental agencies.

This way, Banks added, they can pressure people in power to do their job.

Mirjana Chakarova

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed