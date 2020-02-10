0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Session on PPO law starts after being returned to Parliament

The bill on the Law on Public Prosecution after being sent to Parliament was withdrawn only to be once again forwarded to the legislative body.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 10 February 2020 21:24

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close