Service Chamber to suggest steps to recover losses experienced by transport sector

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) — The Service Chamber within the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce will focus on the losses the country’s transport sector is experiencing and will propose a package of measures to improve the situation.

“Transportation companies have a great responsibility to deliver everything that the citizenry and the industry need in these circumstances of unrelenting pressure caused by the global pandemic,” the Chambers of Commerce writes in a press release.

“And should they experience a delay,” the release reads, “our economy will face a new challenge.” mr/