Service Chamber to suggest steps to recover losses experienced by transport sector

The Service Chamber within the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce will focus on the losses the country's transport sector is experiencing and will propose a package of measures to improve the situation.

Photo of Magdalena Reed Magdalena Reed 30 March 2020 10:42

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) — The Service Chamber within the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce will focus on the losses the country’s transport sector is experiencing and will propose a package of measures to improve the situation.

“Transportation companies have a great responsibility to deliver everything that the citizenry and the industry need in these circumstances of unrelenting pressure caused by the global pandemic,” the Chambers of Commerce writes in a press release.

“And should they experience a delay,” the release reads, “our economy will face a new challenge.” mr/

