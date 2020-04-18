Serious plan in pipeline for relaxation of measures after May 1: PM

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Saturday there is a serious plan in the pipeline on how to start the relaxation of some measures after May 1, towards bringing life back to normal.

PM Spasovski told an online video session that the number of infected people is in the range of expectations.

“It was important for us to create proper conditions for health workers. We believed that the physical distancing measures produced results, following the closure of the schools and kindergartens, companies and hospitality sector. This was a necessity. We will all carry a portion of the crisis burden. This is not a time to make profit, we all need to focus on successful management of the situation,” said PM Spasovski.

The nationwide measures are also seen from a local aspect, especially in areas where there is significant number of infected persons.

“The situation is complex in many cities, including Kumanovo, because of a rise in cases. The Government is committed to managing the situation, so that we maintain the stability of the health system and help citizens to the maximum by giving the proper recommendations, which must be observed,” added Spasovski.

According to him, there is a downward trend of cases in all regions, but focus should be put on areas more susceptible to the virus spread.

“Kumanovo institutions will represent a serious challenge in the coming period, because the disease’s transmission is also taking place within the institutions. By comparison, strict observance of all measures and recommendations produces the best results,” underlined PM Spasovski.