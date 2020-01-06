0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Series of measures to tackle informal economy: FinMin

We are implementing series of measures to tackle informal economy in the country and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has welcomed these efforts, says Finance Minister Nina Angelovska.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 6 January 2020 10:52
