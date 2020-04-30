Serie A season ends if safety not guaranteed, sports minister says

Rome, 30 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Italian government will cancel the football season unless it reaches an agreement with the domestic federation (FIGC) about safety measures to prevent Covid-19 contagion.

“These days the (government’s) scientific committee is meeting FIGC and the football leagues to discuss the protocol they presented,” Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Thursday on public TV channel Rai 3.

“If an agreement is reached, training will resume and this will have positive effects on a possible reopening of the leagues. Otherwise, it will be the government to decide, because of an incontrovertible, worldwide sanitary emergency, the end of the season.”

Spadafora also spoke about criticism from some Serie A clubs, saying differences should be limited to competition among teams.

Lazio and Roma have voiced disappointment for not being allowed to resume training next Monday, when eased lockdown measures will allow individual athletes to train again, while football remains on hold at least until May 18.

The Serie A, with its 12 rounds remaining, is expected to lose more than 700 million euros (760.5 million dollars) if the season is called off.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino, however, said he appreciated Spadafora’s words, and offered collaboration in the interest of football and other sports.

“Obviously the Serie A wants to play,” Dal Pino said. “If it can be done respecting sanitary norms, fine. Otherwise we will thoroughly follow, as we have always done, the decisions of the government.

“The minister can be assured about our constructive spirit, as my agreement with FIGC president (Gabriele) Gravina is complete.”

Gravina had said late Wednesday he would never personally sign the closure of the season.

He said that, beside the massive financial impact, a spate of legal cases would stem from the cancellation, which will lead to controversial decisions about titles, promotions and relegations.

“All want the block. Let the government decide it, impose it. I will always abide by the rules,” Gravina said.