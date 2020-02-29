Serie A postpones five weekend matches over coronavirus

Five Italian Serie A matches including the top game between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend have been postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Matches at Udinese, AC Milan, Parma and Sassuolo were also called off.

All five fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday May 13, Serie A said Saturday.

As a result, the Italian cup final has been put back from May 13 to May 20.

The postponed games were initially going to be played behind closed doors.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora was quoted by the ANSA news agency as expressing “satisfaction about the cooperation from FIGC [football federation], the Lega and CONI [Olympic committee].”

Four of the games, including leaders Juventus v Inter, were scheduled for Sunday. A match affected Saturday is Udinese v Fiorentina.

Two games – Lazio v Bologna, and Napoli v Torino – are going ahead on Saturday and two more – Lecce v Atalanta, and Cagliari v Roma – will be played on Sunday.

“As a citizen, given the emergency, I have great respect for measures that will protect everyone’s health,” Inter director general Giuseppe Marotta said.

“But I am very worried as a sports manager, mostly as I look at a very packed calendar. For sure, the matter could have been approached earlier, without taking last-minute decisions.”

Marotta said complications would arise if the government were to extend the suspension of games, adding that Inter have asked to have further meetings to discuss the remainder of the season.

The Serie A season where Atalanta, Inter, Napoli, Juventus and Roma have European duties is due to end on May 24.

Italy is taking measures to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus in parts of the north. Authorities Friday reported more than 800 people have contracted the virus in the country, and 21 coronavirus patients have died.